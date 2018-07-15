East, West coasts both start off week with hot temperatures

Heat moves east, but not for long

The hottest day of the summer is forecast today in the Pacific Northwest with highs reaching almost 100 degrees in Portland, Oregon, and 90s possible even in Seattle.There is even a chance for a few record highs Sunday.Because of the near-record heat, gusty winds near 50 mph, and a threat for lightning, the wildfire threat is very high today.The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings, a heat advisory and excessive heat watches and warnings from central California to Washington.The extreme heat will move slightly south over the next several days into southern Oregon and into California and parts of Nevada.The heat and the humidity that has been sitting over the central U.S. is beginning to shift east into the I-95 corridor.It will be very hot and humid on Monday from Dallas to New York City, with the heat index touching 100 in the Deep South and the mid-90s up and down the East Coast. It will feel like nearly 100 degrees in Washington, D.C.Eventually, as we go through the week, a cold front will makes its way east and bring an end to this hot spell.By the middle of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s from Chicago to New York City.