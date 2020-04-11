Philadelphia businesses find new ways to sell food for Easter amid coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For many families in the area, food is a major part of the Easter holiday weekend.Despite restrictions on big family gatherings and other social distancing measures, many are doing their best to keep their food-related traditions alive"It's Good Friday and normally we would be slammed," said Daneen Marchiano, the daughter of the owner of Marchiano's Bakery in Roxborough.Instead, Marchiano's was only open for three hours on Good Friday and only had a couple people in line.The bakery also wasn't making the traditional Easter bread it normally sells. Instead, they were making tomato pie."We're not able to provide our customers with that because it would require our workers, and right now we're not able to do that in a safe manner," said Marchiano.Many other businesses in Philadelphia have found themselves in similar situations.Friday morning, there were a couple people in line at Czerw's Polish kielbasa in Port Richmond.Last year, the line wrapped around the block, and many people said they waited in line for about three hours, side by side, to get their kielbasa.In North Philadelphia, Denise's Delicacies' store was closed, however last year their doors were open, and people we're inside buying Easter sweets.Although times have changed, many loyal customers said they're trying to keep their Easter traditions alive the best they can."It's a family tradition for us," said Kathy Ruthkowski, from Roxborough. "I really appreciate that Marchiano's is still open."Marchianos owner said hopefully in the summer he can have a day where he makes his specialty Easter bread for everyone.