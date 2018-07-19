Easton man arrested following standoff with police

EASTON, Pa. (WPVI) --An Easton man is facing attempted murder charges Thursday following a standoff with police officers late Wednesday night.
The incident began when authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home along the 600 block of Pearl Street.
A 32-year-old man with visible injuries told officers his roommate, 27-year-old Jeffrey Folkner, punched him and attacked him with a baseball bat.
When police tried to question Folkner, he allegedly tried to attack them.
Officials said Folkner threw a large air conditioner out of a second-floor window, threw Molotov cocktails at police vehicles and may have even fired two gunshots inside the home.
According to authorities, it was when Folkner reportedly came outside carrying a machete that police subdued him.
Folkner is now facing a list of charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
He is being held on $55,000 bail.
