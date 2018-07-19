Easton man arrested following standoff with police

An Easton man is facing attempted murder charges Thursday following a standoff with police officers late Wednesday night.The incident began when authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home along the 600 block of Pearl Street.A 32-year-old man with visible injuries told officers his roommate, 27-year-old Jeffrey Folkner, punched him and attacked him with a baseball bat.When police tried to question Folkner, he allegedly tried to attack them.Officials said Folkner threw a large air conditioner out of a second-floor window, threw Molotov cocktails at police vehicles and may have even fired two gunshots inside the home.According to authorities, it was when Folkner reportedly came outside carrying a machete that police subdued him.Folkner is now facing a list of charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.He is being held on $55,000 bail.------