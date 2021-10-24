music news

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID, cancels in-person performances, interviews

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.
EMBED <>More Videos

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn welcome first child

LONDON -- British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

"Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down."

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran's official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner's new studio album is called "=," which is pronounced "Equals."

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronavirused sheeranmusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC NEWS
See who's performing at the 2021 CMA Awards
Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards on ABC
Rolling Stones retire their classic song 'Brown Sugar'
Adele announces release date for new album '30'
TOP STORIES
Raiders defeat Eagles 33-22 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
SEPTA union authorizes strike if no agreement is made this week
Eagles RB Miles Sanders leaves game with ankle injury
James Michael Tyler, known for 'Friends,' dies of cancer
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Film crew voiced safety concerns before Alec Baldwin fired prop gun
Enjoy some family fun this fall at Gilbertsville Farm
Show More
Crews battle house fire in Mount Laurel
Halloween haunted houses: Check out some spooky local spots
Vaccines are 'likely' to be available to kids 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
Man in critical condition after being struck by car in Maple Shade
More TOP STORIES News