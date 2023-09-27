Protesters rally in Philadelphia after judge dismisses charges against officer in fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Demonstrators gathered in Center City Philadelphia to protest the judge's decision Tuesday to dismiss all charges against a former police officer in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry.

The group marched peacefully from City Hall to the Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday evening. Bicycle cops and patrol vehicles kept a close eye on the rally.

But by nightfall, police say a different group made up of teens and young adults started looting in the city.

Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford stressed that the lawlessness was not related to the peaceful protest.

Eddie Irizarry

"What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation and make an attempt to destroy our city," said Stanford.

Meanwhile, protesters rallying for 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry say they were united in their reason for demonstrating -- to show support and stand in solidarity with the family of Irizarry.

"It's important that we're out here, that we are getting organized as people, talking to our neighbors because it's going to happen again if we don't demand change and fight for it now," said Xiomara Torres, who helped organize the event. "I also think this isn't an issue isolated to one individual Mark Dial. It's a systemic issue."

Irizarry was shot six times by 27-year-old Mark Dial on August 14. He was a five-year member of the force.

The shooting was captured on body camera and nearby surveillance video.

Video of the incident was played in court as prosecutors argued for first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges.

Judge Wendy Pew cited insufficient evidence for such charges.

That explanation did not sit well with protesters and the family of Irizarry.

Mark Dial (center)

"How can it be lack of evidence? The evidence is there in your face. The video played in the courtroom. All the videos. What is lack of evidence to you, judge?" asked the aunt of Irizarry, Zoraida Garcia.

While police did not comment on the specific case, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford shared this message to the community: "A tragic situation results in many different ranges of emotions for everybody involved in the situation. Our responsibility is to make sure that they can express themselves, and do so peacefully."

The defense for Mark Dial, who was dismissed from the police force, says this was the right decision.

The office of District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a motion to reinstate all of the charges against Dial. A hearing for that motion is scheduled for October 25.