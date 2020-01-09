Education

Mom and daughter move to California, go from homelessness to receiving higher educations

FRESNO, Calif. -- A mother and daughter in Northern California have had to take a long road to a better life.

They went from being homeless to receiving a higher education.

Wendy Lindberg moved with her daughter, Miranna, from Minnesota to California when Miranna was just 10 years old.

She says the move was needed to improve her health, but it was one that made finding permanent housing very difficult.

The mother and daughter spent four years without a home and moving from shelter to shelter, but they refused to give up on their future.

"I guess the way that I coped with it, I threw myself into school," Miranna said. "That is how school became a big part of my life."

"I decided that once we got here that I needed to have an education, so I started at the junior college while we were still homeless," Wendy said.

After four years, the Lindbergs finally were able to find permanent housing. Miranna has graduated from high school and is now heading to UC Davis.

She plans on becoming an obstetrician.

Wendy has now completed her degree at Sonoma State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolhomelesscollege
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News