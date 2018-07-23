U.S. & WORLD

11-year-old graduates from college, wants to be astrophysicist

11-year-old college graduate. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018.

While most 11-year-olds are trying to get through 6th grade, William Maillis was working on his associate's degree.

He graduated from St. Petersburg College in Florida over the weekend.

Maillis started doing simple math when he was 1-year-old, followed by algebra at age 4.

This young genius has big plans for the future.

"I want to be an astrophysicist. I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science," Maillis said.

Maillis will start classes at the University of South Florida next month to continue his education.

