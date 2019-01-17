Two Philadelphia lawmen are on the mend after a dangerous encounter with a dog while they were serving a warrant Thursday.A Sergeant had to fire four shots when the dog got loose and attacked two other officers on the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 5 p.m.A probation officer was bitten in the lower back and a police officer suffered a hand injury in the incident.Both officers were transported to Temple University Hospital where they are in stable condition.------