2 officers injured following encounter with dog in North Philadelphia

2 officers injured in incident with dog: As seen on Action News at 11 p.m., January 17, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two Philadelphia lawmen are on the mend after a dangerous encounter with a dog while they were serving a warrant Thursday.

A Sergeant had to fire four shots when the dog got loose and attacked two other officers on the 2100 block of North 5th Street around 5 p.m.

A probation officer was bitten in the lower back and a police officer suffered a hand injury in the incident.

Both officers were transported to Temple University Hospital where they are in stable condition.

