Rakia Reynolds is the founder and CEO of Skai Blue Media, an internationally recognized multimedia communications agency specializing in lifestyle, entrepreneurship, technology, social good, business, fashion and non-profit. Her clients include tennis great Serena Williams, Dell Computers and model Ashley Graham. She spoke to the Best of Class about how to discover their own personal brand and build self- confidence!
Rakia Reynolds
Founder/CEO, Skai Blue Media
SkaiBlueMedia.com
