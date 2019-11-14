education

3 California school employees charged in death of special needs student

FRESNO, California -- Three former El Dorado County, California school employees will face charges in connection with the death of a special needs student.

The school's director, principal and special education teacher will be answering to involuntary manslaughter charges.

The El Dorado County district attorney filed charges Tuesday against Guiding Hands School.

Max Benson, 13, died after being restrained at school in November of last year.

The state education department reports school officials used an unnecessary amount of force with the child while he was face down.

The school's certification has now been suspended and it has closed.

The suspects will all appear in court on Wednesday.
