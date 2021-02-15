6-year-old author Ka'Maya Shanelle wants to help you love yourself and others

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There's a mother-daughter duo in New Jersey writing inspirational books designed to help you love yourself and others.
At just 6 years old, the youngster has already written and released two volumes and counting.
Ka'Maya Shanelle is already an entrepreneur, an author and a life coach, and she's done it all during the pandemic.
And this motivational young lady from Pennsauken is only in the first grade.
Ka'Maya created the tracing and coloring books called "I Love Myself" to make every kid feel good and proud, no matter who they are or where they are from.
She wrote her book series now because she knows firsthand that kids can use the boost more than ever.
"I wrote my book for people to never stop believing in themselves," Ka'Maya says. "To inspire yourself and other people."
Ka'Maya chose the title herself.
"Inside there are affirmations and they are sentences to love yourself," she said.
The book is inspired by Ka'Maya's own daily affirmations: "I am beautiful. I am strong. I am smart. I can do anything."
Ka'Maya's mother, Shana Danielle, is also an author.
Her first books came out in October.
"Rise is a collection of inspirational poetry, prose and affirmations," Shana explains.
Ka'Maya was right behind her, starting her books in November.
"This is all her," Shana says. "This is all her vision."
Ka'Maya inspired each and every illustration, making sure every child was represented.
"We want them to know that no matter what they look like or where they're from, they can achieve anything," Shana says.
Ka'Maya's school has been virtual and she really misses her classroom and her friends.
She thought other kids could use this boost during these uncertain times.
"Never stop believing in yourself," she says. "You can do anything. You can get over that sadness."
Ka'Maya also wanted to make sure that schools that can't afford the books, can still get them.
"She said, 'We can raise the money! That's how the GoFundMe page came about. This will raise the money to give the books to the schools that don't receive Title One funding," Shana explains.
They've already chosen three schools in Camden and Philadelphia. Depending on how much they raise, they are hoping to add more schools to the distribution and they're looking for suggestions.
