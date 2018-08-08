EDUCATION

6abc Action News - Professional Internship (PAID)

6ABC Action News in Philadelphia is the perennial news leader in the 4th largest market. We are looking for exceptional student leaders who are ready to be challenged.

The 6ABC Professional Internship in News is a highly competitive, paid internship opportunity for students aspiring to enter the broadcast and digital news field.

Two students are selected for each semester to be mentored by one of the best team of News Professionals in the business. It is a great opportunity to learn about producing, editing, directing, web producing and other behind-the-scenes work that goes into putting a newscast together.

Each candidate is expected to work 15 hours weekly. Shifts may be early morning, days, nights or weekends to give maximum exposure to all facets of the news operation.

To apply, fill out the form below, and include a cover letter explaining your interest in a career in TV News, a resume, and any additional materials (ie: web site, writing samples, edited video stories, class projects) that show us your potential and interest.

Applications should be submitted by August 10th for the Fall/Winter semester.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
education
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Philly teachers, kids, 3 weeks away from the start of school
Time to get kids in Back to School routines
More Education
Top Stories
2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Newark home
2 teenagers injured in double shooting in Overbrook
Porch partially collapses in Strawberry Mansion
Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia
Show More
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Man shot and killed inside Wissinoming home
Police investigate several burglaries in Lower Merion
More News