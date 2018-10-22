6abc Creative Services/ Design Department - internship application form

Student Information Internship Application



Students can apply the summer before their Junior year. Freshmen and Sophomore students are not eligible for an internship at 6abc.



Upload your resume and cover letter below. Enter name: Daytime phone: Email address: Please select files to upload:



serves as a full-service production facility for all aspects of the station. Interns will have the opportunity to observe and participate within a fast-paced and creative environment that includes producing graphics and animations in support of news, programming and special events. Intern candidates should be highly motivated and possess a working knowledge of Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator. Autodesk Maya experience is a plus, but not required.The Creative Services - Design Department interns must work a minimum of 3 days per week or 22.5 hours in 7.5 workday blocks. They can work up to a maximum of 5 days or 37.5 hours a week. Interns are not paid, and must receive academic credit from their college or university for their internships. Internships are available for the Spring, Summer and Fall Semesters.