6abc Creative Services/ Design Department - internship application form

6abc's Creative Services - Design Department serves as a full-service production facility for all aspects of the station. Interns will have the opportunity to observe and participate within a fast-paced and creative environment that includes producing graphics and animations in support of news, programming and special events. Intern candidates should be highly motivated and possess a working knowledge of Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator. Autodesk Maya experience is a plus, but not required.

The Creative Services - Design Department interns must work a minimum of 3 days per week or 22.5 hours in 7.5 workday blocks. They can work up to a maximum of 5 days or 37.5 hours a week. Interns are not paid, and must receive academic credit from their college or university for their internships. Internships are available for the Spring, Summer and Fall Semesters.


