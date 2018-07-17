6abc Internship Opportunities

6abc/WPVI-TV has a variety of internship opportunities available year-round to currently enrolled college juniors and seniors, 18 years of age or older, pursuing careers in television, broadcasting, journalism, digital media and other related fields.Our Internship program is designed to provide students with an educational experience that compliments their academic studies and provides an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operation of the television station. Our objective is to enhance the student's understanding of the broadcasting business, production systems and to reinforce their desire to further pursue a career in broadcasting and digital media production.The 6abc/WPVI-TV Internship Program is for college-credit only. To apply, please see the list of departments below (links are available during active application submission period), and upload your cover letter and resume to the department of your choice.