6abc Marketing/Digital Sales Department - internship application form

Student Information Internship Application



Students can apply the summer before their Junior year. Freshmen and Sophomore students are not eligible for an internship at 6abc.



Upload your resume and cover letter below. Enter name: Daytime phone: Email address: Please select files to upload:



Interns in thewill have the opportunity to learn a variety of roles, serving as an assistant to the Marketing Manager and Marketing Coordinator. Interns will learn to develop and coordinate station campaigns through researching interesting topics important to the community, write scripts for corporate and station videos, assist with production of commercial content, and assist with event planning. This internship would allow for direct interaction with all departments at 6abc including Sales, News, Research, Public Affairs and Creative Services.The intern will also assist the Digital Sales Coordinators for all digital campaigns. They will be involved in all aspects of digital ad sales and publishing including campaign conception, presentation, execution and optimization. Interns will learn to how to book and check digital inventory, request and track assets for digital campaigns, research new ad opportunities, assist with social media efforts, and create and compile metric recap presentations.The candidate must possess communication/interpersonal skills and an excellent command of the English language. Writing Skills are a plus.Marketing / Digital Sales Department interns must work a minimum of 3 days per week or 22.5 hours in 7.5 workday blocks. They can work up to a maximum of 5 days or 37.5 hours a week. Interns are not paid, and must receive academic credit from their college or university for their internships. Internships are available for the Spring, Summer and Fall Semesters.