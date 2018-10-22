EDUCATION

6abc Programming/Production Department - internship application form

Programming Interns serve as Production Assistants for a variety of 6abc lifestyle shows, live broadcasts, public affairs programs and other various special projects.
Depending on the time of year, interns will assist with 'FYI Philly', 'High School Huddle', 'Inside Story', 'Visions', 'The Flower Show Special', 'The Auto Show Special', 'The 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade' LIVE Broadcast and various special news segments including 'Shelter Me', 'The Art of Aging', '6abc Loves the Arts' and 'Zoo Weather' hits live from the Philadelphia Zoo.

Interns will have a chance to accompany & assist producers and field crews on location at various shoots and interviews around the region, assist with social media efforts, research story ideas and log footage. This internship is for candidates interested in long-form writing, producing and video production. Interns will have access to editing equipment and should be technically proficient in Adobe Premier and Final Cut Pro. Writing skills are a must as we encourage interns to create sample scripts and edit sample packages for their production reels.

Programming /Production Department interns must work a minimum of 3 days per week or 22.5 hours in 7.5 workday blocks. They can work up to a maximum of 5 days or 37.5 hours a week. Interns are not paid, and must receive academic credit from their college or university for their internships. Internships are available for the Spring, Summer and Fall Semesters.

