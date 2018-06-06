EDUCATION

6abc's Best of the Class 2018

Program airs on 6abc on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00 pm
For more than 30 years, 6abc has coordinated The Best of the Class Event - a free daylong celebration of academic achievement inviting high school valedictorians from Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Northern Delaware. The 2018 Best of Class Event taping takes place Monday, May 21st, at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.

Click here to see the students selected by area schools to be honored: Best of the Class

The Best of Class 2018 special will air on 6abc on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00 pm. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.
Note: The deadline for entry submissions and RSVPs has closed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationbest of class6abc Best of the Class
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News