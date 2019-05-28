Education

6abc's Best of the Class 2019

Program airs on 6abc on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm
For more than 30 years, 6abc has coordinated The Best of the Class Event - a free daylong celebration of academic achievement inviting high school valedictorians from Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Northern Delaware. The 2019 Best of Class Event taping takes place Thursday, May 23rd, at Widener University.

The Best of Class 2019 special will air on 6abc on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
education6abc best of the classbest of class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in Trenton shooting
Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
Police follow trail of blood to investigate North Philly shooting
Burnout deemed medical diagnosis
Experienced American climber dies on crowded Mount Everest
Accuweather: Downpours, Severe Storms Likely Today
Show More
Teen shot after bullet comes through bedroom window in North Philly
Good Samaritan saves injured bald eagle
Services for fallen Pa. state trooper
1-year-old boy killed in N.C. golf cart accident
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
More TOP STORIES News