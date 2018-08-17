8-year-old reads 300 books for summer reading challenge

A little girl in Aldine, Texas crushed a goal she set for herself this summer.Eight-year-old Hope Faith Wiggins spent summer break reading more than 300 books.Hope got a medal for the summer reading challenge, but kept going after reaching the 30 book goal.She is now at 302 books and still reading!Hope's mom says the family couldn't afford to take a summer vacation, so instead her big treat is going to the library to meet a real life author.------