Philly 9/11 victim's legacy lives at Northeast High School

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Alisha C. Levin made her way from Oxford Circle in Northeast Philadelphia to New York City during her celebrated academic career.A graduate of both Hofstra and Columbia University, she became Vice President of Human Resources at Fuji Bank at the young age of 33.She loved working in the South Tower of the World Trade Center.Her family created the Alisha C. Levin Memorial Fund in her honor years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. They found purpose in bringing her love of arts and learning to Northeast High School, from which she graduated in 1986.The high school now has her name written all over it. In addition to awarding yearly scholarships, the fund has contributed to the Alisha Levin Science Lab, Alisha Levin 9th Grade Reading Lab, a graphic arts/design program and more. They have also donated an electronic billboard to adorn the exterior of the school's building.They also hold a race around 9/11 each year at Northeast High School's track. The race has raised over $330,000 in the last 8 years to help support these projects. This year's race takes place on Saturday, September 14. The Philadelphia Union will be presenting fun activities with a special appearance from their mascot, Phang!Northeast High School is known for being the most diverse in the tri-state area, according to its principal, Omar Crowder. He says they have enrolled students from over 60 countries and 50 languages spoken. All backgrounds can come together and learn how to improve upon the prior generation thanks to Alisha's fund.