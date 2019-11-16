9-year-old on track to graduate from university in December

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands -- A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor's degree at 9 years old.
VTM reports Laurent Simons is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology, a tough course even for students of an average graduate age.
Simons plans to embark on a PhD program in electrical engineering, while also studying for a medical degree when he graduates in December.
