A new law may affect how University of Delaware students party

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- With St. Patrick's Day festivities set to take place this weekend, a new law is going into effect which could affect the way University of Delaware students have parties off campus.According to Newark police, many residents have complained about their quality of life because of what they call "super parties."The Newark City Council unanimously passed a law Monday.First-time offenders are required to pay $500 and complete 20 hours of community service.The penalties increase with each offense: $1,000 and 32 hours for a second offense, $1,500 and 48 hours for a 3rd offense and $2,000 and 60 hours for each subsequent offense.