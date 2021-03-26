A Philadelphia school is closing for 2 weeks after multiple cases of COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia school will be closed for two weeks after multiple positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the building.Principal Dr. Shauneille Taylor announced in a letter Thursday to students and staff that the Edward Gideon School will be temporarily closed from March 26 to April 11.She noted the Philadelphia Department of Public Health came to this decision to help stem the spread of the virus.Students and staff may not return to the school building during the closure, Dr. Taylor said."If your child shared a classroom with any student or staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will be contacted directly by the PDPH with important information, including the need for your child to be quarantined," Dr. Taylor said in her letter.She added if a child did not share a classroom with a student or staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, that child does not need to quarantine while at home."All students should participate in digital learning remotely while our school building is temporarily closed," Dr. Taylor said.The entire school will be deep cleaned and disinfected before it is reopened, the principal said."We look forward to reopening our school doors on Monday, April 12, 2021," Taylor said.