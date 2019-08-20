Action News Troubleshooters: College campus debit card warning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As college students begin a new school year, a big question is how to manage money while on campus.
Many colleges and universities are partnering with banks to offer campus debit cards.
In some cases, it enables students to link a checking account right to their college ID card.
Villanova student, Melina Ronca said, "Definitely everyone in college wants to do everything that what is most convenient."
It may be convenient, but beware the U.S. Public Interest Research Group warns it could cost you.
The card is offered by a bank that has a paid marketing agreement with the school.
"Villanova received $20,000 from Wells Fargo to up-market to students on campus and ultimately about half of the campus signed up for these cards," said Kaitlyn Vitez with the US PIRG.
The U.S. Public Interest Research Group estimates 1.1 million students nationwide have a college debit card.
They said many of the students sign up during the flurry of move-in and registration.
"They might not be reading the fine print on these cards and signing up for something they haven't actually vetted," Vitez added.
PIRG warns that some cards can end up costing student's unexpected, high overdraft and out-of-network ATM fees.
Based on 2017-2018 data, it named Wells Fargo the worst offender in the country.
"A couple of months ago, they announced that they were going to cut fees in half on student debit cards," said Vitez.
She adds, "But that still makes them one of the most expensive banks in the country for students to bank with."
Wells Fargo said it "stands behind the value we offer the Villanova community. Many of our Campus Card customers incur no fees. Wells Fargo has never charged a monthly service fee for an Everyday Checking account linked to a campus card. Wells Fargo has taken significant steps as a company to make things right and build a better bank."
