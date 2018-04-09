After protests Wilmington Catholic school principal reinstated

The students at Padua Academy in Wilmington, Delaware are celebrating the return of their principal.They placed ribbons around the outside of the school in Wilmington to welcome back Principal Cindy Mann.She was reinstated two weeks ago, after her abrupt firing for quote, "insubordination."Her temporary ouster led to protests and a walkout by students.Mann thanked those students Monday as she resumed leadership of the all-girls Catholic school."I needed to help them process what has happened and to understand their role in everything," Mann said. "It was them, it wasn't me, it was the girls that are the heroes in all of this."School officials have said they are willing to consider a two-year renewal of Mann's contract at the end of this school year.-----