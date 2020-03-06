All Central Bucks School District buildings closed this weekend after coronavirus exposure

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5977164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All buildings in the Central Bucks School District will remain closed through the weekend for cleaning, after learning a person who tested positive for COVID-19 had contact with members of the school community.Five schools were closed Friday after officials learned a person from another state tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a gathering at a Bucks County residence a few days ago.No classes were held at Butler Elementary School, Titus Elementary School, Tohickon Middle School, Tamanend Middle School and Central Bucks South High School.On Friday afternoon school officials announced that no weekend events would be held in district buildings."We're disinfecting them, we're hitting all the hard surfaces. We're hitting all the appropriate areas - door knobs, high traffic areas. Places where people will be touching," said superintendent John Kopicki.Ed Benson of Jamison, Pa. got the email that his son's playoff basketball game this weekend would be postponed while the schools are being deep cleaned."Absolutely, they made the right call," said Benson.The Bucks County Heath department has instructed a few dozen people who were at that gathering at a Bucks County home to self-quarantine for two weeks."We'll be testing anyone who becomes symptomatic, and we'll be keeping everyone at home until the quarantine is over," said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department.Damsker says the patient is from a state that borders Pennsylvania, and did not know they had the coronavirus at the time of the event.Folks in the community we spoke to have been following the situation closely."It's a little concerning. From what I hear and see people are definitely taking precautions," said Anne Dundon of Warrington Township.No decision has been made about school on Monday.School officials say they will work with Bucks County health officials over the weekend and will release information as it becomes available.