Alumni calls for end to alleged racism at Masterman School in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alumni of Masterman School, the City of Philadelphia's prestigious public institution, are coming together to combat alleged racism within the school.On Sunday, they joined educators marching from City Hall to Philadelphia School District headquarters and branched off to host a rally on the steps of Masterman at 17th and Spring Garden streets.Ginneh Akbar, a 1997 alumnus, said in recent weeks they have had discussions with the school but the calls for change have been ongoing for years."We're appalled at the casual racism the school has become now and how it's tolerated and encouraged," Akbar said. "One of the things we've been doing is pulling admissions data over the past 10-20-30 years and we've seen the number of black students decline."Recent graduate Madison Tyler said, "So, now we've taken it upon ourselves as alumni because we can't face any consequences for our actions to stand up for the students still there. If we're not teaching students at the source how not to be racist, if we're not training teachers about anti-racism, it's not an active thought for a lot of these teachers."Alumni say they've had recent discussions with school officials and the principal and staff have appeared receptive to change.The School District of Philadelphia releases a statement Sunday night in response to the rally: