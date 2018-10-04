EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4410494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the moment Amazon passed out tablets at Philly school. Watch the report from 6abc.com on October 4, 2018.

On Thursday Amazon surprised students and teachers at Andrew Jackson Elementary School in South Philadelphia with $25,000 worth of much-needed school supplies."This is fantastic. Look at them. Look at those happy faces," said Robert Malara a Kindergarten Teacher.Squeals and screams of joy could be heard from blocks away as students and teachers from Andrew Jackson Elementary School were surprised with what may as well have been early Christmas presents."I was actually really surprised," said Diana Escobar and eighth grader."We got sharpeners, crayons, projectors," Shahir Manley, a seventh grader.Hundreds of students gathered at the South Philadelphia elementary school under the guise that they would simply be enjoying some live music. Then they noticed the Amazon delivery trucks."I was confused a little bit," said Escobar. "But I didn't really think much about it."Amazon worked with the district to surprise the students and teachers with $25,000 worth of much-needed school supplies. Educators spend an average of $1,000 out of pocket on essential school supplies that sometimes their students can't afford."It's a wonderful feeling. We love doing these kinds of events," said Dan Moore, General Manager for Amazon Fulfillment."We really appreciate Amazon and all of the other corporate help that we get for our schools," said Mayor Jim Kenney.the gifts checked off wish lists the teachers were asked to fill out earlier this year."It's really exciting because teachers are going to get really specific things that they asked for their classrooms," Kelly Espinosa, Principal at Andrew Jackson Elementary School."They are so excited. I have such a great class that they deserve everything and more," said Katie Ryan a Fourth Grade Teacher.Amazon donated additional items outside of those wishlists those extra items will be distributed evenly among the classrooms.