Appoquinimink School District: Threatening call made to Middletown High School

Appoquinimink School District: Threatening call made to Middletown H.S. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on October 4, 2018.

Police say a lockdown for Appoquinimink Schools in Delaware has been lifted after a threatening call was made to Middletown High School.

The school received a threatening call stating that an individual would attempt to bring a pipe bomb onto the campus.

The school went into lockdown immediately after the police were contacted.

A strong police presence surrounded the school.

About ten minutes later, police say they received a call about an individual with a rifle in the community, and then a lockdown was issued for the entire district.

Police say no threat was discovered inside or in the area around Middletown High.

All students were safely dismissed.

