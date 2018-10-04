Police say a lockdown for Appoquinimink Schools in Delaware has been lifted after a threatening call was made to Middletown High School.The school received a threatening call stating that an individual would attempt to bring a pipe bomb onto the campus.The school went into lockdown immediately after the police were contacted.A strong police presence surrounded the school.About ten minutes later, police say they received a call about an individual with a rifle in the community, and then a lockdown was issued for the entire district.Police say no threat was discovered inside or in the area around Middletown High.All students were safely dismissed.------