Education

Arkansas House OKs bill requiring schools offer Bible course

EMBED <>More Videos

Arkansas may require public schools to offer Bible class. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 20, 2019.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The Arkansas House has approved a bill that requires public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible if students request one.

The bill approved by the House on Tuesday by a 64-7 vote would require a public school to offer the academic study of the Bible if at least 15 students request one.

The course would be taught in what the legislation calls a "nondevotional manner with no attempt made to indoctrinate students."

A 2013 Arkansas law allows public schools to offer an elective course on the Bible but doesn't require schools to do so.

The measure approved Tuesday now heads to the Senate.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationarkansasreligionschoolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Customer robs Germantown bar, kills employee; suspect at large
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Bryce Harper hits 1st, 2nd spring training home runs with Phillies
15 years later: Remembering the implosion of the Vet
AccuWeather: Rain All Day Today, Steadiest This Afternoon
Officials: Cocaine seized at Port of Philadelphia worth $38M
Eagles bring back DE Curry on 1-year deal
Show More
Murphy says marijuana legalization bill still short of votes
People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report
Soldier comes home early, gives son surprise of lifetime
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
Finland named happiest country in the world
More TOP STORIES News