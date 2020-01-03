Asbestos in Schools: Philadelphia parents hope for answers at town hall

The meeting will take place at Carnell Elementary in Oxford Circle at 4:30 p.m.
Students at Carnell have been out of class since December 20.
"A representative from the District's Office of Environmental Management and Services will be on hand to answer questions about environmental safety in our school," Carnell Principal Hilderbrand Pelzer said in a letter posted to its website.
At this time, the District anticipates the school will be ready to reopen on Monday, January 6.
"However, we will provide more communication later this week to confirm when the school will reopen," Pelzer said.
Pelzer said before students and staff are back in the building, the school will conduct air testing and cleaning as necessary. They will provide results of the air quality tests on the District's website.
Meanwhile, children who attend McClure Elementary in Hunting Park have also had to stay home for the same reason.
"As communicated on December 19, the District's Office of Environmental Management and Services identified an imminent hazard involving damage to asbestos-containing pipe insulation at McClure Elementary School in the basement hallway and second floor hallway," McClure Principal Sharon Marino said in a letter.
The School District of Philadelphia announced it's keeping McClure closed another week through January 13 out of an abundance of caution.
In an abundance of caution, Alexander McClure and Laura Carnell Elementary schools will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 2 and Friday, Jan. 3.— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) December 31, 2019