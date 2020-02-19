Education

Asbestos removal continues at 2 Philadelphia School District schools: Sullivan and Barton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Asbestos removal continues at two schools Wednesday in the Philadelphia school district.

James J. Sullivan Elementary in the Wissinoming section will remain closed indefinitely.

Students must report to the building at 926 West Sedgley Avenue Thursday and each school day after until the Sullivan building is deemed safe.

Students from Clara Barton Elementary School will relocate to Martin Luther King High School as of Wednesday morning.

Repairs at Barton are expected to last about a week.
