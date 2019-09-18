Education

Battle brewing in Upper Darby Township over school expansion project

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A battle is brewing in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania between neighbors and the school district over a planned expansion project at an elementary school.

The district wants to spend $24 million to make changes to Aronimink Elementary School, including more classrooms, a new gym and a new parking lot to accommodate more students.

But neighbors are concerned about their tax dollars and preserving open fields.

The district plans to start the project in January.
