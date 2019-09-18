UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A battle is brewing in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania between neighbors and the school district over a planned expansion project at an elementary school.
The district wants to spend $24 million to make changes to Aronimink Elementary School, including more classrooms, a new gym and a new parking lot to accommodate more students.
But neighbors are concerned about their tax dollars and preserving open fields.
The district plans to start the project in January.
Battle brewing in Upper Darby Township over school expansion project
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News