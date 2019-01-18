PHILLY PROUD

Beloved Abington High School custodian honored for 50 years of service

Abington High School honors beloved custodian

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Abington School District honored a very special staff member Thursday night.

John "Woody" McGoldrick teared up as he was honored during halftime of the boys' basketball game.

"Woody" has served as chief cheerleader and the Abington Senior High School custodian for 50 years.

School officials presented him with a plaque and a banner that will hang in the gymnasium.

"I love this school and I love the kids, and I love the families because we are a community," said McGoldrick

"Woody," as well as many in the crowd, were sporting t-shirts with his likeness to mark the occasion.



