Beloved Abington High School custodian honored

Abington High School honors beloved custodian: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., January 17, 2019

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Abington School District honored a very special staff member Thursday night.

John "Woody" McGoldrick teared up as he was honored during halftime of the boys' basketball game.

Woody has served as chief cheerleader and the school's custodian for 50 years.

School officials presented him with a plaque and a banner that will hang in the gymnasium.

"I love this school and I love the kids and I love the families because we are a community," said McGoldrick

Woody, as well as many in the crowd, were sporting t-shirts with his likeness to mark the occasion.

