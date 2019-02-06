Beloved after-school program closes after Darby Borough sells building for $1

It is the end of an era for a program that helped thousands of kids through the years.The Fresh Start program for troubled teens has been operating out of a building in Darby Borough, but the borough has abruptly sold the building to SEPTA and now Fresh Start has stopped, as the program has no other place to go.Leslie Lewis-McGirth led a group of youngsters in their all familiar chant used at the after-school program that has helped students in the borough for the last 12 years."We helped a lot of children, making sure they graduated from High school, kids that got in trouble in the courts system, we would go in the court and help them," said Lewis.Parents would pay $35 or whatever they could afford to send their child to a weeklong tutoring program."Kids go there with bad behaviors and they turn around and end up loving this camp, every foster child I've ever had that went to the camp loved it," said Larry Whitfield."I really loved this program," said student Eli Glasco. "This lady has always been there for me, been there for the kids."The building that housed the program was recently sold to SEPTA for just one dollar, leaving fresh start without a home and members of the community with questions."We were advised by our lawyer, our solicitor, not to discuss it any further until we had all the facts," said Darby Council President Darlene Hill.Darby Borough's solicitors told Action News that the building was being provided to Fresh Start for free and that it made no sense to continue paying insurance and utilities on a building that was becoming a liability, and that they could not have sold the building to a non-government agency, like Fresh Start, without going through a bid process."This program is a really good program," said student Dorothy Deegon. "I don't understand why they would do this."Lewis said at this point she will do her best to continue to mentor the children.Farmers Insurance Agent Timothy Dopson has been a strong financial supporter of Lewis and her program."We just really believe that we have to support and we try to encourage all the local businesses to get out and support Ms. Lewis and see if we can find a new place for her," he said.Thursday afternoon, Lewis-McGirth will be back at Fresh Start with a number of kids and parents for one last time, to clean out all their belongings from what had been their home for 12 years.------