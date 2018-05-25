EDUCATION

Big prom night for Philly high school senior escorted by Eagles player

EMBED </>More Videos

Big prom night for Philly high school senior. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's a big prom night in Philadelphia, and while the prom is special for all high school juniors and seniors, it was a unique experience Friday night for a special young lady from Universal Audenreid Charter High.

Beautiful young women in stylish gowns and handsome men arrived in style.

Apparently arriving these days means serious wheels everything from Jags to a Bentley drop top, dropping off at the Sheraton Society Hill in Philadelphia.

But our focus was on one stretch limo and one young lady, Autumn Wallace.

"It's going to be a night to remember for sure, I'm shocked," said Autumn.

Autumn is one of two Audenreid students rewarded for their academics with an ultimate prom experience.

It included make-up, the dress and the limo. All thanks to a Community group that has done this for 9 years.

Anton Moore from Unity in the Community said, "To grant a special prom for a student that attends a school in our community in South Philadelphia.

And there was one other surprise for Autumn, her escort, Eagles safety Tre Sullivan.

A prom is a rite of passage for teens and the second year Eagle says he was glad to help make this one special for Autumn.

"I definitely want to help, and help a younger kid really enjoy their prom. It will stick with her forever. She really is enjoying it, you can tell," said Sullivan.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newspromPhiladelphia Eagleshigh schoolCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News