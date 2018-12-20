Boyertown Board of Directors votes to arm school police officers

BOYERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Officers patrolling a certain school district in Berks County will soon be carrying guns.
The Boyertown Board of School Directors came to a unanimous decision Wednesday night.
There will be one armed police officer on all school facilities and grounds.
He or she will be authorized to use force, including deadly force with a firearm.
The 'Request to Authorize Arming of BASD School Police Officer' presented to the Board read:
"The Boyertown Area School District, Board of School Directors has established a goal of maintaining facilities and a learning environment that is safe and conducive to learning. The Boyertown Area School District recommends the Board of School Directors authorize the District Police Officer to be armed on all BASD facilities and grounds and be authorized to use force, including deadly force with a firearm, pursuant to BASD Use of Force Policy 709.2 to maintain a safe and secure environment."
It's unclear when the new policy will take effect.
