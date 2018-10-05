Brett Kavanaugh allegations inspire lesson on consent at California charter school

The sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have sparked a lot of conversations across the board, and in the case of one teacher in California, the debate inspired a lesson on consent.Liz Kleinrock is an elementary teacher at a charter school in Los Angeles.Her Instagram account, Teach and Transform, is going viral after she posted some of the teaching tools she's using to explain the concept to kids.Her chart is called "All About Consent" and breaks down when and how to ask for, give, or refuse consent for eight and nine-year-olds.She also shared examples of how some of the students themselves demonstrated the concept, both in sentences and pictures.Her instances apply mostly to things third graders would ask consent for -- giving hugs or kisses, borrowing things, sharing secrets.Politics or opinions on Kavanaugh aside, people are sharing her lessons, saying it's never too early in life to have this kind of conversation.------