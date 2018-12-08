U.S. & WORLD

Broward County school pulls quiz with question about Parkland school shooter

EMBED </>More Videos

Broward County school pulls quiz with question about Parkland school shooter. ABC News reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 8, 2018.

It's been less than a year since 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

That is why there is outrage over a quiz that many say needlessly re-inflicts the pain and sense of loss created by the mass shooter.

A copy of the quiz has gone viral on social media.

Titled with the question: "Does Nikolas Cruz deserve to die?"

It was meant to be an assignment on the death penalty.

School officials say it was distributed to students at Coral Glades High School this week.

The high school is just a few miles away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas, where Cruz shot and killed 17 students and staff members earlier this year.

Stoneman Douglas parents like Cindy Levine are furious.

"These people lost their children for crying out loud, and my son could've been one of them, and a lot of our friends were killed, it's like sticking a knife in their stomach and turning it over and over," Levine says.

The outrage also spilled onto social media.

Stoneman Douglas survivor and student activist Cameron Kasky quoted the quiz, tweeting, "I cannot begin to express how pathetic I find this."

School board critic Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the school shooting also commented, tweeting, "This is absolutely despicable," adding, "Does anyone at Broward schools have a brain?"

School staff posted a message on their website Friday, telling parents they were unaware of the assignment, that the material was from a subscription-based publication. The assignment has been pulled, and it's instituting a review and regrets the incident that occurred.

The publisher also released a statement, saying their intention was to "provide a platform for meaningful conversations around the history, civics and social impact of the death penalty."

"We deeply regret if the use of this real life example added in any way to the ongoing suffering of the students, families, and educators of the Parkland community," they added.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldparkland school shootingschool shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
World's biggest Christmas tree unveiled in Italy
Royal Albert Hall to use dogs to retrieve tennis balls during matches
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Nebraska principal on leave after banning Christmas decorations
6abc Internship Opportunities
Philly technical school abruptly closes while class in session
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
More Education
Top Stories
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Delaware
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
6 dead, dozens hurt in nightclub stampede on Italy's coast
Firefighters battle fire at Super 8 motel in Newark, Delaware
Pedestrian injured after being struck by hit and run vehicle in Tioga-Nicetown
1 dead following apartment fire in Lehigh County
Protesters march through Paris amid fears of new violence
Show More
Ambulance and minivan collide in Galloway Township
Army-Navy big weekend kicks off with annual gala
In darkness and chaos, deputy killed by friendly fire
Historical items stolen from church-owned building in North Philly
Victim's son calls 911 after gunfight in Frankford home leaves 3 dead
More News