EDUCATION

Bucks County students get lesson in positivity from BMX bikers

EMBED </>More Videos

Bucks County students get lesson in positivity from BMX bikers - Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on September 20, 2018.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Kids in Bucks County got a lesson in how to stay positive throughout the new school year.

BMX Bikers stopped by Struble Elementary School in Bensalem on Thursday morning.

They not only showed off some of their high-flying stunts, but the bikers also taught the kids how to incorporate a positive attitude in everything they do.

They also taught the students to stay safe, responsible, respectful and always kind to one another.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsbikeseducationschoolBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Cheerleader who kneeled is suing University
Murphy still wants to phase out PARCC despite pushback
Upper Perkiomen HS reopens Monday after mold issue
Teacher wears same dress daily for lesson in sustainability
More Education
Top Stories
Chester Co. murder suspect dead, troopers fired shots after crash
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
4 dead in Maryland Rite Aid warehouse shooting, including suspect
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Analyst, ex-'Black-ish writer,' who fed fmr. Eagle tips pleads guilty
No instant end to New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City
Hurricane Maria: One year later; woman copes with moving to U.S.
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Show More
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Teen sought in Somerton sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Margate residents concerned over possible high-rises near Lucy
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
More News