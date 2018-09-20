Bucks County students get lesson in positivity from BMX bikers

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --Kids in Bucks County got a lesson in how to stay positive throughout the new school year.
BMX Bikers stopped by Struble Elementary School in Bensalem on Thursday morning.
They not only showed off some of their high-flying stunts, but the bikers also taught the kids how to incorporate a positive attitude in everything they do.
They also taught the students to stay safe, responsible, respectful and always kind to one another.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps