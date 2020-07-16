Bucks County to provide face shields for public, private school students

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County will be providing students in the county face shields for the upcoming school year.
The Board of Bucks County Commissioners' Chair Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia said Thursday a shield will be bought for each student in all 13 school districts and also private schools.
"We think this is a great way for them to all start off together with that same protection," Ellis-Marseglia said.
Ellis-Marseglia said face shields, as opposed to masks, allow the students and teachers to see each other's mouths when speaking.
She called this a "comfort step" as the community becomes adjusted to going back to school in the fall.
The face shields are currently being made.
Ellis-Marseglia said the Board of Bucks County Commissioners will make arrangements to get the face shields to the schools.
The schools will then be in touch with the parents.
A letter sent out in June by the Director of the Bucks County Health Department Dr. David Damsker concerning school reopening plans cited the Pennsylvania Department of Education's guidance, which requires school district's board of school directors to create and approve its own "Health and Safety Plan" prior to reopening for in-person instruction.
"While each school entity has unique characteristics of size, geographic location, school design, graduation requirements, and local board policy, consistency in procedure and practice among Bucks County's school districts is desirable to the fullest extent possible. Regardless of how they might vary, all plans will be centered on the health and safety of students and staff," the letter said.
Council Rock School District released a draft version of its safety plan last week calling for in-person classes to resume on August 31, with some students/families opting for distance learning out of safety and health concerns.
