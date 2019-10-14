Education

California becomes first state in nation to mandate later start times at most public schools

California became the first state in the nation to mandate later start times at most public schools.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law Sunday.

The new law prohibits middle schools from starting before 8 a.m. and high schools from starting before 8:30 a.m.

It's based on studies that show teens are healthier and perform better when school starts later.

According to medical experts, when school starts later, children are healthier and perform better.

Research shows that teenagers need eight to 10 hours of sleep per night to be healthy.

Districts will have three years to shift their start times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgavin newsomschoolu.s. & worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns 10-year-old killed in New Jersey festival accident
Teen among 6 injured in North Philadelphia shooting
Eagles fall to Vikings, 38-20
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Warmer Today
17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby found safe
2nd person dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse
Show More
Mack Truck workers begin strike at plants in 3 states
Fortnite has been down for hours
Officer shoots woman inside her home after welfare check
Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan
1 dead, 1 critical following fire in Southwest Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News