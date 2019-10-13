Education

Governor Newsom signs measure banning 'lunch shaming' in California

California's governor has signed into law a bill that guarantees all students a state-funded meal of their choice, even if their parent or guardian has unpaid meal fees. (Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's governor has signed into law a bill that guarantees all students a state-funded meal of their choice, even if their parent or guardian has unpaid meal fees.

The measure bans the practice of "lunch shaming," in which students who owe the school money for meals are denied food or given a cheaper alternative meal.

In a statement Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked Ryan Kyote, a third-grader at an elementary school in Napa County who brought national attention to the practice by paying for all the food service bills of his fellow students at the school.



Under the new law, a school can no longer give a student a cheaper alternative meal.

"I want to thank Ryan for his empathy and his courage in bringing awareness to this important issue," Newsom said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationschoolslawspoliticsschool lunchcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
1 dead, 1 critical following fire in Southwest Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Becoming Cloudy
2nd person dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse
17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby found safe
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Show More
93-Year-Old Veteran Opens Boozy Bakery
Crime Fighters: Who killed Catherine Brown?
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB remains closed tonight
Woman escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
More TOP STORIES News