EDUCATION

Camden County school dedicates TV studio in retired teacher's name

EMBED </>More Videos

Camden Co. school names her TV studio after retired teacher: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey teacher who is credited with changing the lives of his students was honored in a big way today.

Dave MacDonald was surprised with the dedication ceremony of the brand new school TV studio at Camden Catholic High School, which was named in his honor.

MacDonald was a teacher at the school for 39 years and retired in 2004.

He is known for inspiring countless students to pursue careers in communications, and creative professions.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsteachertelevisionCherry Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News