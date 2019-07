EMBED >More News Videos Camden closing schools citing continuing budget deficit. George Solis has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on April 11, 2019.

CAMDEN (WPVI) -- Dozens of students protested Friday morning outside the Camden School District building.They were marching against the school district's decision to close several campuses next school year. The school district cited a continuing budget shortfall as reason for the closures.According to union officials, as many as 300 staff members could be let go.