Education

Carnell Elementary School reopening Monday after asbestos problem

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia elementary schools are set to reopen this week after both were shut down due to asbestos concerns.

Classes will resume Monday at Laura H. Carnell Elementary School in Oxford Circle.

The building was shut down on December 19th, when asbestos was discovered in pipe insulation.

Testing this weekend confirmed the school is now safe for students and staff.

However, the Philadelphia teachers' union says the school district failed to uphold a testing protocol agreement.

McClure Elementary School parents outraged over asbestos meeting

"Because the District neglected to uphold an agreed upon joint testing protocol at Carnell Elementary and did not conduct the requisite number of samples following remediation work, I am unable to assure our members and the Carnell community that the school is safe for occupancy at this current time," said PFT President Jerry Jordan.

McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park is expected to reopen on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiahealth
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend violence leaves 6 dead in Philadelphia
18-month-old suffers graze wound to head in Germantown
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
Massive fire burning in apartment building under construction in NJ
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan identified
13-year-old double amputee focused on becoming NFL quarterback
SEPTA moving forward with Key rollout on Regional Rail
Show More
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
2 planes nearly collide at JFK, investigation underway
Winter warm-up hits Delaware Valley
Child among 3 hurt after car, tractor-trailer collide in Del.
AccuWeather: Mild Most Of This Week
More TOP STORIES News