Carnell Elementary School reopening Monday after asbestos problem

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia elementary schools are set to reopen this week after both were shut down due to asbestos concerns.
Classes will resume Monday at Laura H. Carnell Elementary School in Oxford Circle.
The building was shut down on December 19th, when asbestos was discovered in pipe insulation.
Testing this weekend confirmed the school is now safe for students and staff.
However, the Philadelphia teachers' union says the school district failed to uphold a testing protocol agreement.
"Because the District neglected to uphold an agreed upon joint testing protocol at Carnell Elementary and did not conduct the requisite number of samples following remediation work, I am unable to assure our members and the Carnell community that the school is safe for occupancy at this current time," said PFT President Jerry Jordan.
McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park is expected to reopen on Wednesday.
