Bucks County officials to make decision on reopening schools after coronavirus scare

On Friday, five schools in the county were closed after officials learned a person from another state tested positive for COVID-19. That person attended a gathering at a Bucks County residence roughly two weeks ago.
RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
Health officials tested all those who came in contact with the infected person and tests have come back negative.
"Test results received this evening all proved negative," Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Department of Health said Friday.
RELATED: Bucks County testing comes back negative after coronavirus exposure from out-of-state guest
Damsker said the infected patient is from a state that borders Pennsylvania and did not know they had the coronavirus at the time of the event.
He cautioned, however, that because the 14-day incubation period will not end until Monday, "We need to remain vigilant during the rest of the weekend. If all goes well, I would hope we can re-open schools on Monday."
In an update on Saturday, officials said all 23 schools in the district, as well as the school buses, have been cleaned and sanitized.
"We continue to work closely with both the Pennsylvania and Bucks County health departments to monitor this situation and map appropriate next steps based on the most recent information,' the district said. We will issue follow up communication tomorrow afternoon regarding the status of the school day on Monday, March 9, 2020."
RELATED: Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases