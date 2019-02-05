EDUCATION

Cheney University dorms without hot water for several days

Cheyney University goes without hot water for several days: Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 5, 2019.

CHEYNEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Cheyney University students tell Action News that they have been without hot water in their dorms for the last 5 days.

"$20,000 a year to live on campus," said student Corey England. "We deserve not even the luxury but the necessity of having hot water."

Students took their concerns to the university's president at a town hall meeting.

"We're fixing it as quickly as can be," said President Aaron Walton.

The university blames the weather for the dorms' two water heaters going down and the sprinkler system malfunctioning in some faculty offices but says new parts have been ordered.

"We've patched up the old ones to keep it going until the new water heaters get here," said Walton.

Students are wondering when it is actually going to end and hot water will be restored.

"He keeps saying a deadline of the next day and the next day, but the next day it is still not on," said England.

Students received a series of emails claiming services would soon be restored.

Meanwhile, accommodations were made for students to be shuttled to other facilities around campus that some say are outdated and falling apart.

"I understand the buildings we are in are old, but the need to be replaced," said senior Jeana Williams.

Cheney University is the nation's oldest historically black college. It has been plagued with problems, including being cash strapped, low enrollment and at one point danger of losing its accreditation.

"It's an amazing school. It has a great body of students," said junior Joi Oliver. "It deserves better. It deserves better treatment."

