Cherry Hill girl among 8 co-champions in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Two New Jersey natives are among a talented group of students who are sharing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee title.
Each winner will receive his or her own trophy, along with the full winner's prize of $50,000 in cash.
The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going five consecutive, perfect rounds, for 3.5 hours!
Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill is among the winners.
Another winner, Christopher Serrao, is a 13-year-old from Whitehouse Station, Hunterdon County which is located right across from Allentown, Pennsylvania.
In honor of the competition, the Action News team put our spelling skills to the test. There was no tie, however, in this one.